Gandhara art exhibition opens at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 )

While speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of exhibition, Director General PAC Saman Rai said Gandhara art was the essence of Greek, Saka, Parthian and Kishan civilisations.

She said that the Gandhara civilisation was one of the oldest in the world, and the art recovered from the ruins of the civilisation in Taxila had been acknowledged across the globe.

"The art of carving, sculpting, painting and engraving that came into existence was called Gandhara art", she added. Saman further said that the Gandhara civilisation gives the message of peace, love and brotherhood, and there is a need to tell the world that Pakistan has the world's oldest civilisations of Gandhara, Harappa and Mohan Jo Daro.

She added that the government of Pakistan had restored these sites to their original condition.

While speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that people belonging to Gandhara art in Pakistan were leaving this art daily.

She urged the government to formulate a comprehensive strategy for transferring Gandhara art to new generations.

"By promoting Gandhara culture and art, we can increase foreign tourism, reflecting Pakistan's positive image in the world." Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the Punjab government had preserved the Gandhara culture in the Taxila Museum.

He informed that the Government of Punjab has also announced to hold the Gandhara Mela in 2022-23, where foreign ambassadors, institutions and NGOs would be invited.

Gandhara art sculptures by Mohammad Shafiq and Tariq Butt were displayed in the exhibition.

At the end of the ceremony, both the sculptors were awarded certificates of appreciation.

The exhibition will continue till July 31.