Gandhara Cultural Festival promotes heritage conservation & sustainable tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The much-anticipated Gandhara Cultural Festival was held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), marking the official launch of the Promoting Gandhara’s Civilization and Heritage for Sustainable Eco-Tourism project.

The initiative, valued at PKR 60 million, aims to preserve Pakistan’s rich Gandhara heritage, promote sustainable tourism, and create economic opportunities for local communities.

The event was attended by Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Attaullah Tarar, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, and prominent officials from the government and development sector.

A key milestone of the festival was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and leading stakeholders, including PNCA, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), and Kurram Welfare Home.

The project aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision for inclusive and sustainable development while reinforcing UNESCO’s global principles for heritage conservation.

It is expected to boost religious and eco-tourism, empower local artisans, and uplift communities in Taxila, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Speaking at the ceremony, PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech highlighted the project’s dual impact on heritage preservation and economic empowerment.

“This initiative is not just about safeguarding our cultural identity—it’s about creating tangible opportunities for the people of Taxila and beyond. By integrating heritage conservation with sustainable livelihoods, we are opening new doors for local artisans, empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering responsible tourism.

He emphasized that the initiative would enhance Pakistan’s tourism appeal while ensuring that heritage conservation benefits local communities.

Parliamentary Secretary, Farah Naz underscored the significance of Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage and its role in fostering interfaith harmony and international tourism.

“Pakistan is home to some of the most significant Buddhist sites in the world. This project will not only protect these historical treasures but also promote religious harmony and global cultural exchange.”

PTDC Managing Director, Rana Aftab, noted Pakistan’s immense potential as a cultural tourism hub, stating that the project would drive employment and economic growth by attracting international visitors. “By investing in our cultural heritage, we are strengthening Pakistan’s identity as a global tourism destination.”

Advisor for Culture and Heritage, Kashif Irshad, projected that Pakistan’s heritage tourism industry could contribute $18 billion annually by 2030 if similar initiatives continue. He stressed the importance of cultural festivals as platforms for artisans to showcase their craftsmanship.

The two-year initiative, implemented by Kurram Welfare Home and the National Heritage and Culture Division, includes artisan skill development, digital marketing and eco-tourism training, women’s economic empowerment programs, and public awareness campaigns on heritage conservation.

By preserving Gandhara’s rich history while promoting sustainable livelihoods, the project aims to position Pakistan as a leading cultural tourism destination on the global stage.