Gandhara Festival Attracting Diverse Audience At Taxila Museum

Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:15 PM

A five-day Gandhara Festival organized by Center for Culture and Development (CCD) at Taxila Museum attracting a diverse audience from educational institutions, researchers, artists, scholars, government departments and the local community

Executive Director CCD Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar told APP that the festival was focusing to explore the Gandhara Civilization in Buddhist and Jain history in Pakistan. He said Gandhara civilization could be made a global symbol of peace connecting different cultures and people from all over the world.

He said CCD was aimed to create a synergy between cultural capital and development interventions to promote Pakistan as a custodian of the Gandhara Civilization and striving to promote it as a global symbol of peace.

According to Dr. Tarar, there were 16,000 Buddhists living in Pakistan, although their number is minuscule, there contribution to the socio-economic development of the country was remarkable.

The exhibition offering shows like posters and pictures of Buddhism and Jainism and heritage sites in various regions and provinces of Pakistan was one of the most potent ways of presenting and projecting our heritage not only to our local audiences but to our diplomatic communities and international viewership as well.

This heritage and its diverse exhibition to the world would enhance public awareness about the importance of these treasures and a will to protect them for posterity.

The Gandhara Festival would continue till October 9. It offers an opportunity for art, culture, and history lovers to benefit from the work of experts on Gandhara civilization.

