UrduPoint.com

'Gandhara Festival' To Be Held On Jan 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

'Gandhara Festival' to be held on Jan 29

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The 'Gandhara Festival' would be held on January 29, to highlight the culture of the oldest civilization of Taxila.

Director,Punjab Arts Councils (PAC) Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed told APP that a two-day "Gandhara Festival" would be inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for sports and Culture Malik Taymor Masood.

He added that Gandhara art exhibition, Gandhara book fair, folk dances, documentary on Gandhara culture and traditional food stalls would be the part of the event.

Meanwhile,Waqar informed that famous Lok artists Saine Zahoor and Hamid Ali Khan would perform in the Sufi musical night.

He further added that PAC, Rawalpindi, would also organize an event from January 31 to February 4,in connection with the Gandhara festival.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Captain Shoaib Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioner, Taxila, to finalize all the arrangements for the festival.

/395

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Rawalpindi Taxila Hamid Ali Khan January February Event All From

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

35 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

59 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

1 hour ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

1 hour ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

1 hour ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.