'Gandhara Festival' to be held on Jan 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The 'Gandhara Festival' would be held on January 29, to highlight the culture of the oldest civilization of Taxila.

Director,Punjab Arts Councils (PAC) Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed told APP that a two-day "Gandhara Festival" would be inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for sports and Culture Malik Taymor Masood.

He added that Gandhara art exhibition, Gandhara book fair, folk dances, documentary on Gandhara culture and traditional food stalls would be the part of the event.

Meanwhile,Waqar informed that famous Lok artists Saine Zahoor and Hamid Ali Khan would perform in the Sufi musical night.

He further added that PAC, Rawalpindi, would also organize an event from January 31 to February 4,in connection with the Gandhara festival.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Captain Shoaib Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioner, Taxila, to finalize all the arrangements for the festival.

/395