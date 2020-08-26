Gandhara Hindko Board holds Mehfil-e-Musalma

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Like every year, Gandhara Hindko board organized a Mehfil-e-Musalma (peace gathering) with Naat and Tazia in the sub-office of Board here on Wednesday.

Famous poet, writer and researcher of Hindko, urdu and Persian Syed Kazim presided over mehfil.

The special guest was Syed Tahir Abbas, the luminary of Farag Bukhari family, while the distinguished guest was Sheen Shaukat, a renowned poet, writer and researcher of Hindko language. Ahmad Nadeem Awan performed the duties of Nazamat.

On this occasion, Sikandar Hayat Sikandar, Saeed Paras, Shad Mohammad Insha, son of Shaheed Qamar Abbas Haider Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz Sabir, Ali Owais Khayal and other poets paid homage to the Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs of Karbala.