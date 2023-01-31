UrduPoint.com

Gandhara Means 'the Land Of Fragrances'; Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Gandhara means 'the land of fragrances'; Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that the meaning of Gandhara was the land of fragrances.

He said this while inaugurating the Gandhara Festival celebrations at Rawalpindi Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday said that the meaning of Gandhara was the land of fragrances.

He said this while inaugurating the Gandhara Festival celebrations at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The Commissioner said that the message of peace, tolerance and love for humanity would be spread through these fairs while this land had nurtured the well-known and reliable civilizations of the world and they have highlighted scientific, literary and cultural phenomena.

The expected arrival of ambassadors from China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Laos, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia in this festival proves that "we have been extremely successful in this process." Chatta lauded the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) for inviting the Embassies of various countries to set up stalls regarding the Gandhara culture and said that the arrival of the Buddhist delegation from Sukkur was showing how open-hearted and noble-minded we were as a nation.

On the festival's third day, the Director of the Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed, welcomed the Malaysian Ambassador to Pakistan, Muhammad Adam Tugio, at the PAC Rawalpindi and informed him about the aims and objectives of the festival.

Malaysian Ambassador Muhammad Adam Tugyu said there were long-standing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He said that the Gandhara civilization connected the two countries in a strong relationship and the teachings of Buddhism had traveled a long distance to reach Malaysia.

The Government of Punjab, especially PAC's initiative to highlight the culture of Gandhara is welcomed, the envoy said adding the Malaysian Embassy will continue to play its role in presenting the culture of Gandhara to the world.

On this occasion, Executive Director of PAC Muhammad Mehboob Alam said that civilization was a mirror of any country, nation and its people.

He said that such fairs were being organized to bring the culture of Gandhara, Sindh, Harrapa and Cholistan to the people.

Today, Fazal Jatt won the audience's applause by narrating folk tales in his unique style.

The festival will continue till February 4.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Thailand Government Of Punjab Punjab Sri Lanka China Rawalpindi Sukkur Indonesia Bhutan Japan South Korea Laos Malaysia Nepal February Cholistan From Love

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's ..

Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's Remarks

6 minutes ago
 PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 9 ..

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

6 minutes ago
 US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 ..

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

12 minutes ago
 US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, In ..

US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House N ..

6 minutes ago
 Police submit details of cases against Fawad Chaud ..

Police submit details of cases against Fawad Chaudhry in The Lahore High Court ( ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.