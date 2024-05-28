Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Tuesday emphasized the concerted efforts to promote tolerance and understanding as well as unity to fight the menace of extremism posing threats to the world's peace and security.

"In today's world, extremism poses one of the most potent threats to peace and security... Let us promote tolerance and understanding recognizing that our diversity is our strength. We must stand united against extremism and injustice," the minister said addressing a symposium titled "From Gandhara to the World: The Legacy of Gandharan Buddhism" held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in connection with Vesakh Day.

The two-day event brought together religious leaders and experts from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam, besides scholars, diplomats, historians, and art enthusiasts to provide them a platform to exchange ideas and foster connections.

The minister said that the diverse gathering representing different countries and cultures underscored the deep and enduring ties between the nations, besides serving as a reminder of the profound connections that unite them in shared aspirations.

Highlighting the significance of intercultural and interfaith dialogue, Minister Salik said the Vesakh festival reminded us of the profound wisdom and compassion that underpinned Buddhist teachings.

In his address, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka Vidura Wikramanayaka called for harnessing the values of Budhha and promoting cultural diplomacy to bring the people and nations together.

"Let us make Gandhara a bridge to serve for the purpose... We have to make Gandhara a living legacy," he remarked.

He said Gandhara was a focal point of human civilization from where the message of Budhha was disseminated to other parts of the world.

He emphasised reviving Gandhara heritage not just as a tourist attraction but rather for self-development which was the epitome of Budhha's teachings.

