- Home
- Pakistan
- Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice
Gandhara Symposium: Salik For Promotion Of Tolerance, Unity To Fight Extremism, Injustice
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Tuesday emphasized the concerted efforts to promote tolerance and understanding as well as unity to fight the menace of extremism posing threats to the world's peace and security.
"In today's world, extremism poses one of the most potent threats to peace and security... Let us promote tolerance and understanding recognizing that our diversity is our strength. We must stand united against extremism and injustice," the minister said addressing a symposium titled "From Gandhara to the World: The Legacy of Gandharan Buddhism" held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in connection with Vesakh Day.
The two-day event brought together religious leaders and experts from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam, besides scholars, diplomats, historians, and art enthusiasts to provide them a platform to exchange ideas and foster connections.
The minister said that the diverse gathering representing different countries and cultures underscored the deep and enduring ties between the nations, besides serving as a reminder of the profound connections that unite them in shared aspirations.
Highlighting the significance of intercultural and interfaith dialogue, Minister Salik said the Vesakh festival reminded us of the profound wisdom and compassion that underpinned Buddhist teachings.
In his address, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka Vidura Wikramanayaka called for harnessing the values of Budhha and promoting cultural diplomacy to bring the people and nations together.
"Let us make Gandhara a bridge to serve for the purpose... We have to make Gandhara a living legacy," he remarked.
He said Gandhara was a focal point of human civilization from where the message of Budhha was disseminated to other parts of the world.
He emphasised reviving Gandhara heritage not just as a tourist attraction but rather for self-development which was the epitome of Budhha's teachings.
Recent Stories
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan43 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir carries great importance in Pakistan's history11 minutes ago
-
Secretary LG&CD deptt chairs meeting; reviews SSP's activities20 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm21 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar40 minutes ago
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik40 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project41 minutes ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered1 hour ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation1 hour ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles1 hour ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal1 hour ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago