Gandhara Symposium To Start From July 11
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM
A three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 to celebrate the rich Buddhist heritage and traditions, is scheduled to be held from July 11 in a local hotel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 to celebrate the rich Buddhist heritage and traditions, is scheduled to be held from July 11 in a local hotel.
The event would be jointly organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), said a press release issued here Thursday.
Experts and scholars from various walks of life would participate in the Symposium.