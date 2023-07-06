Open Menu

Gandhara Symposium To Start From July 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023

Gandhara Symposium to start from July 11

A three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 to celebrate the rich Buddhist heritage and traditions, is scheduled to be held from July 11 in a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023 to celebrate the rich Buddhist heritage and traditions, is scheduled to be held from July 11 in a local hotel.

The event would be jointly organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), said a press release issued here Thursday.

Experts and scholars from various walks of life would participate in the Symposium.

