Gandhara Tourism Promotes Pakistan's Soft Image: Dr Ramesh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Minister of State, Chairman for Prime Minister Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday said the Gandhara tourism's promotion was crucial to project the soft image of the country at the international level

Talking to the media during a visit to the historical and archeological site Takht Bahi at Mardan, the minister said that thousands of years ago, Takht Bahi was the cradle of education and training during the Gandhara civilization. "By visiting this place, I felt that we have reached an ancient university," he added.

Ramesh Kumar further said that the mentioning of Gandhara civilization is incomplete without reference to the great King Ashoka, who once ruled present-day Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.

"King Ashoka during the Gandhara period is considered a patron in promoting Buddhism." Ambassadors of Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, and Chinese students living in Pakistan, civil society, foreigners, and media representatives also attended the event.

On the occasion, the diplomats expressed their delight that they had the opportunity to visit the Gandhara-era Takh bahi holy place, which is the wish of every Buddha in the world to visit.

