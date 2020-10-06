UrduPoint.com
Gandhara University Holds Post Graduate Communication Skills Course For FCPS, MRCP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Gandhara University holds post Graduate communication skills course for FCPS, MRCP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Gandhara University Peshawar and Sardar Begum Dental College as joint venture of Pakistan Society of Physicians Tuesday arranged post graduate course for trainee medical officers on FCPS and MRCP.

The facilitators of the course included Dr Aleina Badshah, Dr Awais Naeem, Dr Samir Kabir and Dr Jibran Umar Ayub. All of them shared their foreign experience and gave constructive feedback to the participants.

The speakers focused on various aspects of communication like addressing patient concerns, maintaining their welfare and at the same time having sound clinical judgment. Common scenarios like breaking the bad news, end of life care, obtaining consent, genetic counseling, breaking confidentiality, drug errors were discussed in length.

At the end Gandhara University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shaheed Iqbal, as a chief guest, appreciating the hard work of Dr Jibran Ayub and all the facilitators. Special applause was given to Dr Saira Afridi who was always a driving force behind academic activities.

The vice chancellor emphasized on effective communication skills being the corner stone of clinical management and suggested that we still need a lot of improvement in this field.

Finally the certificates and shields were distributed amongst the participants, organizers and the faculty with a hope to organize such vital courses in future as well.

