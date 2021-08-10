Ganesh Temple handed over to temple committee after renovation

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad along with members of the District Peace Committee and security agencies handed over the vandalised Ganesh Temple to the temple's committee after completing the renovation work.

Deputy Commissioner said that the attack on the Ganesh Temple was a tragic incident and our religion does not allow it under any circumstances.

He said the district administration had completed the temple's renovation work as per the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said for the security of the temple, the construction of boundary walls around the temple would start soon and added CCTV cameras have been installed for security purposes. Effective steps had been taken to prevent such incidents, he said.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the role of tehsil administration including DPO Asad Sarfraz. He said experts from Hyderabad would come in a few days and start the construction of the statues. It will take two to three months.

He said that on August 11, a day of solidarity with the minority community would be celebrated at the Ganesh temple and the birth anniversary of Ganesh Bhagwan would also be celebrated there.

On the occasion, Sector Commander 60 Brigade Commander 60 Brigade Brigadier Mohsin Imtiaz also met the management committee of Ganesh Temple, religious scholars of the Hindu community and members of the District Peace Committee. He condemned the incident and appreciated the steps taken for the renovation of the temple.

DPO Asad Sarfraz said that more than 70 people involved in the temple destruction have been arrested and produced in the anti-terrorism court. Effective steps would be taken and no one will be allowed to sabotage the peace of the district, he added.

A special committee had been formed for Bhong which includes religious leaders and leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities who would meet at the Ganesh Temple daily and would also make recommendations regarding the celebrations of Lord Ganesh's birth anniversary.

Some of the Hindu families who had left after the incident have returned to the area, while the local committee would play its role in bringing the remaining Hindu families back.