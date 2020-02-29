UrduPoint.com
Gang Allegedly Involved In Sending Girls To Dubai On False Promise Of Jobs , Forcing Them To Prostitution Unearthed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

Gang allegedly involved in sending girls to Dubai on false promise of jobs , forcing them to prostitution unearthed

A gang of criminals allegedly involved in taking the girls to Dubai on false promises of providing them job in beauty parlor and later forcing them into prostitution has been unearthed here

GUJRANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) A gang of criminals allegedly involved in taking the girls to Dubai on false promises of providing them job in beauty parlor and later forcing them into prostitution has been unearthed here.FIA has registered a case against four persons on the report of 2 Dubai-return girls including Rukhsana Kausar and Memona Taseer besides arresting one accused Adeel from Lahore.The gang comprises Adeel, his wife Naila, Ubaid ur Rehman and Shumaila.

.The victim girls said that the accused took them to Dubai on false promise of providing them job but they kept them in prison and forced them to accompany strangers for prostitution. As soon as they got chance they fled and reached Pakistan embassy.

They were sent back to Pakistan by Pakistan embassy.According to Memona Taseer, a victim girl, at least 10 more girls were also kept imprisoned where they were put in.FIA said matter is being investigated and other accused will be soon nabbed.

