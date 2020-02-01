Gang arrested, bikes, rickshaws recovered in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) : The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered motorcycles and rickshaws.

A police spokesman said the police conducted raids and arrested Shehzad Tariq, ringleader, of Chak No 253-GB, his brother Shan Tariq and accomplice Owais.

The police also recovered two motorcycles, two rickshaws and other items as the accused were wanted to the police more than one dozen of cases.