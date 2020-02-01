UrduPoint.com
Gang Arrested, Bikes, Rickshaws Recovered In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:34 PM

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) : The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered motorcycles and rickshaws.

A police spokesman said the police conducted raids and arrested Shehzad Tariq, ringleader, of Chak No 253-GB, his brother Shan Tariq and accomplice Owais.

