Gang arrested for giving mobile phones on rent to teens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Police on Sunday arrested a seven-member gang involved in showing videos to teens and giving them mobile phones on rent for Rs 60 per hour.

Giving details about the gang running the business of giving mobile phones on rent for Rs 60 per hour and uploading videos besides instigating them to play PG Games.

On the complaints, the Police party after a successful operation arrested the alleged gang involved in such business.

The Police official on this occasion told media men that the gang is not only involved in giving mobile phones on rent to teens and underage kids besides uploading videos and PG Games.

He said a viral video wherein young children can be seen using mobile phones in the shop.

Police have arrested 7 suspects for renting mobile phones to children in the Faqirabad area. During operations, 2 shops were sealed and 23 mobile phones were recovered, Police officials said.

The arrested accused were involved in misbehaving with minor children as well, Police officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the alleged accused at Faqirabad Police Station.

The accused used to encourage children to play pubg games on the internet and do other evil things, Police officials said.