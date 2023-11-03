Open Menu

Gang Arrested For Slowing Down Electric Meters

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Gang arrested for slowing down electric meters

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Karar Hussien on Friday conducted an operation in Gojra against seven employees of WAPDA who were involved in the tempering of the electricity meters by manipulating the software

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Karar Hussien on Friday conducted an operation in Gojra against seven employees of WAPDA who were involved in the tempering of the electricity meters by manipulating the software.

According to the police, Shahzad son of Abdul Haq, Zubair son of Abdul Haq, Mubasher have been arrested among the accused. Other involved in the group were identified as Muhammad Umar Farooq, Aamir, Muhammad Arshad and Irfan.

The police recovered laptops, tampering devices and 26 meters from their possession.

