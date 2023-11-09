Open Menu

Gang Arrested For Supplying Dead Chickens, Recovered 300kg Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Gang arrested for supplying dead chickens, recovered 300kg meat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Attock and Patrolling Highway Police (PHP) Kotkay arrested a two-member gang supplying dead chickens and recovered 300 kg of meat.

According to PFA, on a tip-off, the action was taken under the supervision of Assistant Director of Punjab Food Authority Attock, Harmain Ali and in-charge of PHP, Kotkay Check Post, SI Bilal Ahmed.

Two suspects, Naz Malik and Dawood Sanam, were loading dead chickens in an empty vehicle from the loader rickshaw and were arrested on the spot.

Sources said that there are several chicken sheds on Tarbela Road from where dead chickens are picked up by loader rickshaws and taken to farm houses which are sold at food points and restaurants established in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All the dead chickens were destroyed in the presence of the Food Authority and the police, and according to the complaint of the Assistant Food Officer in Hazro police station registering a case under the Food Act, the accused were handed over to police.

Chhachh Muhafiz Committee's Senior Vice Chairman Nisar Ali Khan, General Secretary Naseer Khan Jadoon, Social Worker Ismail Khan Ghorghushti and public social circles have appreciated this joint action of Punjab Food Act and Patrolling Police Kotke Check Post.

