Gang Arrested, Goods Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Shahpur City Police on Sunday arrested a three-member burglary gang involved in multiple thefts and robberies.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, a team led by SHO Shahpur City, Asad Hayat Bhawana, conducted a successful operation, arresting the gang and recovering stolen goods worth over Rs900,000.

The gang, known as the "Maki Khand Gang," was wanted in several burglary and theft cases.

The arrested suspects include the gang leader, Maki-ul-Hassan, along with accomplices Akram and Aakash. Following legal procedures, the recovered stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.

Acknowledging the commendable effort, DPO Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi lauded SHO Asad Hayat Bhawana and his team for their exceptional performance, a police spokesman added.

