Gang arrested, items worth Rs3m recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Bhera Police, under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, apprehended a notorious gang involved in multiple theft and robbery incidents.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Sunday, the operation, led by Station House Officer Bhera, Inspector Arbab Tufail and his team, resulted in the arrest of the "Imran alias Manoo" gang and the recovery of stolen goods worth over Rs 2.972 million.

The recovered items include a pickup vehicle, motorcycles, a buffalo, and various household items.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Imran, Hamid Ali, Shehzad, and Ahmad Khan.

Police also seized a 30-bore pistol and a 12-bore shotgun used in the crimes. According to the police spokesperson, the recovered property would be returned to the rightful owners after legal proceedings.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf reaffirmed the department's commitment to protecting citizens and eradicating criminal elements from the region, stating that Sargodha Police will continue its efforts to ensure public safety and bring criminals to justice.