Open Menu

Gang Arrested, Items Worth Rs3m Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gang arrested, items worth Rs3m recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Bhera Police, under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, apprehended a notorious gang involved in multiple theft and robbery incidents.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Sunday, the operation, led by Station House Officer Bhera, Inspector Arbab Tufail and his team, resulted in the arrest of the "Imran alias Manoo" gang and the recovery of stolen goods worth over Rs 2.972 million.

The recovered items include a pickup vehicle, motorcycles, a buffalo, and various household items.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Imran, Hamid Ali, Shehzad, and Ahmad Khan.

Police also seized a 30-bore pistol and a 12-bore shotgun used in the crimes. According to the police spokesperson, the recovered property would be returned to the rightful owners after legal proceedings.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf reaffirmed the department's commitment to protecting citizens and eradicating criminal elements from the region, stating that Sargodha Police will continue its efforts to ensure public safety and bring criminals to justice.

Recent Stories

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

29 minutes ago
 Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

59 minutes ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

3 hours ago
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

3 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

3 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan