Gang Arrested,eight Motorcycles Recovered In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:29 PM

Gang arrested,eight motorcycles recovered in Faisalabad

Batala colony police arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Batala colony police arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the team on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three-member vehicle lifter gang including Liaqat Hussain alias Liaqoo (ring leader) resident of Chak no.510-GB, Faryad and Abid Hussain resident of Chak No.72-GB.

The team recovered eight stolen motorcycles,cutters, bunches of keys and other items from their possession.

Police registered case and started investigation.

During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that after stealing the motorcycles,they changed their number plates and sent to Dera Ismaeel Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan through their other accomplices including a woman Rani Bibi resident of Layyah, Muhammad Ashfaq resident of Jhang, Malik Lateef resident of Gojra, etc.

