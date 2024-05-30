Open Menu

Gang Attacks Police, Snatches Stake Money, Vehicle's Key

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gang attacks police, snatches stake money, vehicle's key

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A criminal gang on Thursday attacked police party, snatched stake money with vehicle's key and hurled life threat to constable after tearing apart his shirt.

According to First Information Report (FIR), Sub-inspector of Seetpur police station in Alipur, conducted raid at gambling den on tip off. Where he found about 20 people including Muzaffer Bhanger, Sarfraz Bhangar, sons of Mureed Bhanger were playing gambling.

Police took the stake money worth Rs. 11500 with cards into custody before arresting the gamblers.

While taking the accused by the mobile van, some unidentified accomplices of the accused armed with batons ambushed the vehicle on way to the police station. They tortured the police officials and get released the accused from police custody.

One of the attackers snatched the stake money with cards from police constable, Irshad Ahmad after thrashing him and teared his shirt. Seetpur Police station registered the case on report of another constable, Mohammed Hanif and started searching the accused, it was said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Vehicle Van Alipur Money Criminals FIR From

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

58 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

3 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

5 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan