Gang Attacks Police, Snatches Stake Money, Vehicle's Key
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A criminal gang on Thursday attacked police party, snatched stake money with vehicle's key and hurled life threat to constable after tearing apart his shirt.
According to First Information Report (FIR), Sub-inspector of Seetpur police station in Alipur, conducted raid at gambling den on tip off. Where he found about 20 people including Muzaffer Bhanger, Sarfraz Bhangar, sons of Mureed Bhanger were playing gambling.
Police took the stake money worth Rs. 11500 with cards into custody before arresting the gamblers.
While taking the accused by the mobile van, some unidentified accomplices of the accused armed with batons ambushed the vehicle on way to the police station. They tortured the police officials and get released the accused from police custody.
One of the attackers snatched the stake money with cards from police constable, Irshad Ahmad after thrashing him and teared his shirt. Seetpur Police station registered the case on report of another constable, Mohammed Hanif and started searching the accused, it was said.
