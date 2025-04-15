Gang busted, 11 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Police have busted a vehicle thief gang by arresting its three active members and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the Anti Motor Lifting Squad (AMLS) under the supervision of its incharge Ghulam Abbas conducted raids and arrested three active members of a gang including, Ansar, Abid and Irfan who were wanted to police in a number of vehicle theft cases.

The police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles, Rs.804,000 in cash and other items from their possession.