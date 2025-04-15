Open Menu

Gang Busted, 11 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Gang busted, 11 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Police have busted a vehicle thief gang by arresting its three active members and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the Anti Motor Lifting Squad (AMLS) under the supervision of its incharge Ghulam Abbas conducted raids and arrested three active members of a gang including, Ansar, Abid and Irfan who were wanted to police in a number of vehicle theft cases.

The police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles, Rs.804,000 in cash and other items from their possession.

Recent Stories

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

16 minutes ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

31 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

2 hours ago
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

2 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

2 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

2 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan