Gang busted; 12 stolen motorbikes recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Police, during a crackdown launched here on Saturday, busted a notorious 6-mem�ber motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles, cash money, and mobile phones from their possession.

DSP City Iqbal Khan Baloch and DSP Saddar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan told the media during a press conference that taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib directed to launch of a comprehensive crack�down against criminals in�volved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

They said that a special police team was formed, after which we traced the accused and arrested 6 criminals who were involved in various incidents of robbery and theft in the city and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles, 4 stolen mobile phones, and cash money amounting to Rs. 0.5 million from the accused.