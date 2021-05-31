Gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-:District police busted a notorious gang involved in several cases of dacoity/robbery and arrested its accused members including ring leader.

According to police, on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, SHO Phalora police team adopted scientific lines of investigation and traced out the accused.

Police arrested accused gang members--Zaki Hassan and Muhammad Shakeel alias Majid.

During interrogation three motorcycles, 4 mobile phones, cash worth Rs. 2,63,000, jewelery, weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation was underway.

