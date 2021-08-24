UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two members of Imran alias Mana gang and recovered seven motorcycles from their possession.

On the directions of police high-ups, Kotwali police conducted raids and arrested ring leader Imran alias Mana and Muntazar who were wanted by police in nine cases of motorcycles theft.

The police also recovered seven motorcycles from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

