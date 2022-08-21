Gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a notorious gang of motorcycle and cattle lifters and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.5 million from their possession.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and cattle theft, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz formed a special team to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested three members of Goga gang identified as ring leaderGoga, Shams and Tahir and recovered stolen valuables.

Further investigation was underway.