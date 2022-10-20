Gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :CIA police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash ,illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession here on Thursday.

Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested four members of a gang including its ring leader Mubasshir aka Bachi and recovered cash amounting to Rs 100,000,illegal weapons and three mobile phones from them.

The accused confessed to have committed more than 9 robberies,said police.

Further investigation was underway.