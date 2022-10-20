Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 11:00 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :CIA police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash ,illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession here on Thursday.
Police said the raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested four members of a gang including its ring leader Mubasshir aka Bachi and recovered cash amounting to Rs 100,000,illegal weapons and three mobile phones from them.
The accused confessed to have committed more than 9 robberies,said police.
Further investigation was underway.