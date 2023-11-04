Open Menu

Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) District police have busted a gang involved in robberies and theft and arrested its four members including its ringleader.

According to a police spokesperson, Rangpura police arrested the accused identified as Mazhar alias Mazhara, Manzoor, Habib Shah and Muhammed Ehtesham.

During interrogations Rs1,50,000 in cash, 14 motorcycles, 20 mobile phones, two ACs and illicit weapons were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the accused were wanted in 45 cases of theft and dacoity. Further investigations are ongoing.

