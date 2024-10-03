Open Menu

Gang Busted, 18 Stolen Bikes Recovered In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Gang busted, 18 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) DI Khan district police, during a crackdown busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 18 stolen motorcycles, 12 mobile phones and cash money from their possession here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood directed to launch a comprehensive crack­down against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

Cantt police station Police Station under the leadership of SDPO City circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Hussain of Cantt Police Station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net bike lifter gang and police recovered eighteen stolen motorcycles, twelve mobile phones and cash amount of Rupees 250000 from their possession.

The arrested accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the city. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Nasir Circle Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan