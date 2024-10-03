Gang busted, 18 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) DI Khan district police, during a crackdown busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 18 stolen motorcycles, 12 mobile phones and cash money from their possession here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood directed to launch a comprehensive crack­down against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

Cantt police station Police Station under the leadership of SDPO City circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Hussain of Cantt Police Station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net bike lifter gang and police recovered eighteen stolen motorcycles, twelve mobile phones and cash amount of Rupees 250000 from their possession.

The arrested accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the city. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.