Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police busted the Qamar alias “Qamru Gang” involved in dacoity and theft cases and arrested its four members including the ringleader.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq along with a team arrested the accused.
During interrogations, Rs110,000, in cash 10 motorcycles, a motorcycle-rickshaw and illicit weapons were recovered from their possession.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. An investigation is underway.
