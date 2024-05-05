Gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police busted the Qamar alias “Qamru Gang” involved in dacoity and theft cases and arrested its four members including the ringleader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq along with a team arrested the accused.

During interrogations, Rs110,000, in cash 10 motorcycles, a motorcycle-rickshaw and illicit weapons were recovered from their possession.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. An investigation is underway.