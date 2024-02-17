Gang Busted: 2 Arrested, 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Dera Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs busted a gang and rounded up their 2 members besides recovering 5 motorcycles, and Rs 3.7 million cash of stolen vehicles from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Police Station Cantt under the leadership of SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan conducted a successful operation and succeeded in busting a bike lifter gang. The police arrested Akram and Ikram along with recovering 5 stolen motorcycles from their possession
Police also recovered cash amounting to Rs 3.
7 million of stolen bikes and cars from the accused.
DSP City Muhammad Adnan told the media persons that while taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed to launch of a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.
He said that a special police team was formed, after which the team traced the accused and arrested 2 criminals who were involved in various incidents of robbery in the city. He said the team was successful in recovering 5 stolen motorcycles and cash from the accused.
