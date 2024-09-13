Open Menu

Gang Busted: 2 Arrested, 8 Stolen Bikes Recovered In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Gang busted: 2 arrested, 8 stolen bikes recovered In DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Dera Police, during a crackdown busted a notorious 2-mem­ber motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 8 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, Acting District Police Officer (DPO) Tayab Jan directed to launch a comprehensive crack­down against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

Gomal University Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Parova circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Syed Samar Abbas Shah of Gomal University police station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net two member bike lifter gang and police recovered eight stolen motorcycles.

The accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the city.

The separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.

