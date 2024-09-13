Gang Busted: 2 Arrested, 8 Stolen Bikes Recovered In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Dera Police, during a crackdown busted a notorious 2-member motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 8 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, Acting District Police Officer (DPO) Tayab Jan directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.
Gomal University Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Parova circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Syed Samar Abbas Shah of Gomal University police station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net two member bike lifter gang and police recovered eight stolen motorcycles.
The accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the city.
The separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six parliamentarians from Balochistan to be honoured for outstanding services1 minute ago
-
KP waiting for Center’s reply on regularization of NCP vehicles: Saif1 minute ago
-
CM felicitates Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on winning NA seat11 minutes ago
-
12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian Lehri being observed11 minutes ago
-
Buner administration assures to complete land acquisition for marble city in two months51 minutes ago
-
Enraged driver rams vehicle into traffic police officials1 hour ago
-
Experts gathering held on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in HKH region1 hour ago
-
Govt promoting regional sports: CM aide1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Kohat stresses on promotion of industrialization for jobs creation1 hour ago
-
DC imposes ban on illegal boating in dams, rivers2 hours ago
-
Ayesha Raza vows to leave no stone unturned in polio fight, urges parents to cooperate2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 602 kg drugs; arrests two accused2 hours ago