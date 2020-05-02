Gang busted; 24 POs caught; youth commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The police here smashed a five member gang of bike lifters and cattle thieves and recovered two stolen bikes and some farm animals, all worth million rupees.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 44 criminals ,including 24 proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and liquor from their possession.

The city police registered 107 cases against citizens including some shopkeepers for violating restrictions imposed under section 144 Cr.Pc. to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Also during last 24 hours the police arrested 13 youngsters over kite flying and two vendors for selling kites.

The police seized 3000 kites from different vendors.

According to a police spokesman, a young man of mohallah Qadirabad committed suicide allegedly by consuming acid in the house of his in-laws in Faisal Town here.

The young man, Shahbaz, was living in the house of his in-laws and due to some domestic issue he ended his life. He was rushed to Trauma Centre here and then to a Lahore hospital where he died. The police was investigating.