Gang busted, 340 phone sets recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Town Irtiza Kumail said on Saturday that the police had busted a mobile-snatching gang and recovered 340 mobile phones from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines Complex here on Saturday, he said that special teams were constituted after receiving rampant complaints about mobile phone snatching and its pilferage.

These teams used technical resources and succeeded in nabbing a mobile phone pilferer gang.

Initially, the police recovered 340 stolen mobile phones which have value of millions of rupees in the market. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

DSP Factory Area Usman Warraich and other police officers were also present in the conference.