Gang busted; 5 stolen cars recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of vehicle lifters and recovered five vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman Monday said.

He said a special team was constituted under supervision of in-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with others officials. This team achieved success and apprehended four members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Habib-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Chan Zaib and Zafar Iqbal. The police team recovered five stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers are as follows: Toyota Grande (DB-389), Toyota Corolla ( AG-887), Toyota Corolla( LEA-6925), Toyota Corolla (B-2215) and Toyota Corolla ( IDJ-6081).

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and further directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.