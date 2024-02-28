Open Menu

Gang Busted; 5 Thieves Arrested In Tank

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Tank police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a thieves’ gang arresting its five members and recovering five motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other stolen items and drugs from their possession.

According to a Police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah taking notice of increasing theft cases in the city directed DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi to arrest the elements involved in theft cases.

Following the directions, a team of City police station led by SHO Rehmat Khan under the supervision of DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi, using modern techniques, traced a gang involved in multiple theft cases and arrested its five members.

The arrested accused included Wajahat son of Abdul Haleem, Aman Ullah alias Mani son of Imran, Mehran son of Atta Muhammad, Jameel son of Damsaaz, and Gohar son of Shah Baram.

The police also recovered stolen items including five motorcycles, two electric stabilizers, 13 mobile phones, five sacks of tea, six ceiling fans, and three gas cylinders. Besides, 437 grams of Ice drug, 315 grams of hashish, and 210 grams of heroin were also recovered from the arrested accused.

As per revelations of the arrested accused during initial interrogation, other arrests and further recovery of stolen items are expected.

The DPO lauded the action of the police team and said the district police would utilize all its available resources to eradicate all crimes from society.

He said the safety of life and property of citizens was the top priority of the police. The police patrolling during night time have been increased for the purpose, he said.

He vowed that indiscriminate crackdown would be continued against the criminal elements across the district.

