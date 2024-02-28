Gang Busted; 5 Thieves Arrested In Tank
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Tank police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a thieves’ gang arresting its five members and recovering five motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other stolen items and drugs from their possession.
According to a Police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah taking notice of increasing theft cases in the city directed DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi to arrest the elements involved in theft cases.
Following the directions, a team of City police station led by SHO Rehmat Khan under the supervision of DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi, using modern techniques, traced a gang involved in multiple theft cases and arrested its five members.
The arrested accused included Wajahat son of Abdul Haleem, Aman Ullah alias Mani son of Imran, Mehran son of Atta Muhammad, Jameel son of Damsaaz, and Gohar son of Shah Baram.
The police also recovered stolen items including five motorcycles, two electric stabilizers, 13 mobile phones, five sacks of tea, six ceiling fans, and three gas cylinders. Besides, 437 grams of Ice drug, 315 grams of hashish, and 210 grams of heroin were also recovered from the arrested accused.
As per revelations of the arrested accused during initial interrogation, other arrests and further recovery of stolen items are expected.
The DPO lauded the action of the police team and said the district police would utilize all its available resources to eradicate all crimes from society.
He said the safety of life and property of citizens was the top priority of the police. The police patrolling during night time have been increased for the purpose, he said.
He vowed that indiscriminate crackdown would be continued against the criminal elements across the district.
Recent Stories
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy participates in France International Agricultural Show9 minutes ago
-
Excise vehicle to provide civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden19 minutes ago
-
Indian forces kill four more people in Chhattisgarh29 minutes ago
-
Two dealers booked39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties44 minutes ago
-
Anti Polio Campaign: 1.6 m kids given doses in first two days in Multan division1 hour ago
-
Three shops sealed over encroachment1 hour ago
-
Murad Ali Shah presented guard of honour at CM House1 hour ago
-
PTI's allegations for rigged elections baseless, says Abid Sher Ali2 hours ago
-
Rescuer staffer killed, another critical as strike with standing trolley2 hours ago
-
50 unregistered motorcycles seized2 hours ago
-
Speeding car runs over persons sleeping on footpath, killed two2 hours ago