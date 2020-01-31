Gang busted; 54 motorbikes, valuables seized in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a gang and recovered 54 stolen motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference On Friday SSP City Circle Ahmad Shah said that on the direction DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather; police teams headed by SHO have started crackdown against anti state elements and to stop the theft incidents of motorbike, cars and animals in the district. Police teams have conducted raids at different places in the district and arrested dozens of accused involved in motorcycle theft cases.

SSP Ahmad Shah further told that police have succeeded in recovering 54 stolen motorbikes, a Rickshaw and in cash from them.

12 motorbikes were stolen from Atta Shaheed PS, 8 FROM City PS, 13 from Cantonment, 8 from Satellite Town, 3 motorbike and 1 Rickshaw from Factory Area whereas 10 motorcycles were stolen from Urban Area police station.

The stolen motorbike, Rickshaw and cash were handed over to their owners after completing legal formalities.

Police have started further investigation.