UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Busted; 54 Motorbikes, Valuables Seized In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Gang busted; 54 motorbikes, valuables seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested a gang and recovered 54 stolen motorcycles and other valuables from their possession

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a gang and recovered 54 stolen motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference On Friday SSP City Circle Ahmad Shah said that on the direction DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather; police teams headed by SHO have started crackdown against anti state elements and to stop the theft incidents of motorbike, cars and animals in the district. Police teams have conducted raids at different places in the district and arrested dozens of accused involved in motorcycle theft cases.

SSP Ahmad Shah further told that police have succeeded in recovering 54 stolen motorbikes, a Rickshaw and in cash from them.

12 motorbikes were stolen from Atta Shaheed PS, 8 FROM City PS, 13 from Cantonment, 8 from Satellite Town, 3 motorbike and 1 Rickshaw from Factory Area whereas 10 motorcycles were stolen from Urban Area police station.

The stolen motorbike, Rickshaw and cash were handed over to their owners after completing legal formalities.

Police have started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Sargodha Circle From

Recent Stories

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

29 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

58 seconds ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

59 seconds ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

1 minute ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Diaz, Akhmadaliev win titles in boxing upsets

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.