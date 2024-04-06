Open Menu

Gang Busted: 7 Arrested, 24 Stolen Bikes Recovered In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Dera Police, during a crackdown busted a notorious 7-mem­ber motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 24 stolen motorcycles and cash money of Rs 0.5 million from their possession here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood directed to launch a comprehensive crack­down against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

City and Cantt Police Stations under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHOs of Cantt and City police station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net seven member bike lifter gang and police recovered twenty four stolen motorcycles and sale amount of stolen goods worth Rs 0.5 mln from their possession.

The accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft.

The separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.

DSP City Muhammad Adnan told the media persons that while taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, the DPO directed to launch of a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

He said that a special police team was formed, after which the team traced the accused and arrested 7 criminals who were involved in various incidents of motorcycle theft in the city.

He said the team was successful in recovering 24 stolen motorcycles and cash from the accused.

DSP City said the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested persons would also be sent behind bars.

He said that the operation against the bike lifters would further be accelerated.

