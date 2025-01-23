Open Menu

Gang Busted, 8 Stolen Bikes Recovered In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Dera police, during a crackdown busted a notorious five-mem­ber motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 8 stolen motorcycles and 15 mobile phones from their possession here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada directed to launch a comprehensive crack­down against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

City and Cantt Police Station under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan Khan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Muhammad Sibtain and SHO City police Station Taimoor Khan while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net five-mem­ber bike lifter gang and police recovered eight stolen motorcycles, sale money Rupees 8 lakh and 50 thousands and 15 mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the city. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.

