Gang Busted, Bikes, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Police arrested a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered bikes and

weapons on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, under the supervision of DSP CIA Rana Mehmoodul Hassan,

Inspector Muhammad Siddique with his team arrested Sahil Shehzad, Ali Raza, Subhan Ali

and Ali Raza.

During interrogation, six motorcycles, two rickshaws, three mobile phones, two pistols and

several rounds were recovered.

Police said that the accused were wanted in dozens of motorcycle theft cases.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

