Gang busted by Anti-Violent Crime Cell in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A five-member gang of kidnappers busted by Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) jointly with other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), who allegedly kidnapped a business man with his driver from Defense impersonating law enforcement agencies personnel, were arrested in two separates raids.

This was claimed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVCC Fida Hussain Janwari while addressing a press conference at his office here on Friday.

The police have recovered 7 rifles, 12 bore, 2 rifles 7 MM, 2 air guns, 2 daggers, 2 cameras, 45 wrist watches of different brands, 9 mobile phones, 1 telescope and one computer.

The police also recovered uniforms of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) from accused including bullet proof jackets, shoulder badges, caps, hand gloves and pistol pouches, stamps, letterheads and shoes, he said.

The SSP AVCC said that the accused are identified as Adil Manzoor, Syed Ghulam Haider, Ali Hussnain Shah, Tahir alias Lala and Amjad alias Baber.