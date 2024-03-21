Gang Busted; Cash, 3 Stolen Motorbikes Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Dera Police, during a crackdown busted a notorious 2-member motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 3 stolen motorcycles and cash money from their possession here on Thursday
According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.
Police Station Cantt under the leadership SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net a bike lifter namely Aasher son of Azeem resident of Awanabad and Anser Shah s/o Zaffar Shah and police recovered three stolen motorcycles and sale amount of stolen goods worth Rs.
3 lakh from their possession.
The accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
DSP City Muhammad Adnan said the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested persons would also be sent behind bars.
He said that the operation against the bike lifters would further be accelerated.
