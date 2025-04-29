Gang Busted, Cash Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a five-member
gang and recovered over Rs 4.8 million from its members.
On a tip-off, Yazman police raided at their den and arrested
Bilawal aka Haider thief gang and recovered stolen and
snatched cash worth over Rs 4.
8 million from their possession.
The gangsters were wanted by police in several cases of
heinous nature.
Further investigation was underway.
