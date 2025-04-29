Gang busted, cash recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a five-member

gang and recovered over Rs 4.8 million from its members.

On a tip-off, Yazman police raided at their den and arrested

Bilawal aka Haider thief gang and recovered stolen and

snatched cash worth over Rs 4.

8 million from their possession.

The gangsters were wanted by police in several cases of

heinous nature.

Further investigation was underway.