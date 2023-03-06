UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Five Dacoits Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested five dacoits including ringleader besides recovering Rs 1.6 million cash, a vehicle, motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli Police arrested five accused namely Usama, Owais, Naveed, Mohabat Khan and Ahsan, who were wanted in a poultry farm dacoity case.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Jatli Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.

