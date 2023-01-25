UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Five Robbers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested five robbers besides recovering Rs 390,000 cash and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police arrested five accused namely Umair, Sohail, Shehzad, Tahir and Nasir, who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Bilal Mehmood conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

