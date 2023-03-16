Gang busted; five thieves arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested five thieves including ringleader besides recovering bundles of stolen cable, a tractor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town Police arrested five accused namely Amir Nawab, Bilal, Rashid, Rizwan, Rehman and Anwarullah, who were wanted in different cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.