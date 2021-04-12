UrduPoint.com
Gang Busted, Foreign Currency And Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gang busted, foreign currency and valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have busted a gang of thieves and recovered foreign currency, wrist watches, files of plots and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that an overseas Pakistani Fida Muhammad lodged report at Noon police station that he has been residing in a foreign country along with family and recently came to Pakistan.

On February 2, 2021, he was invited by his friend at Kallar Kahar and did not find his car at home on return parked at the porch.

Moreover, foreign Currency and other valuables were also found missing from the home.

Following this complaint, a team of Industrial area police station investigated into case and succeeded to arrest three thieves identified as Mali k Sohail Zaman, Hasnain Khursheed and Khawaja Ameen. Police recovered the stolen items from them and they confessed during the initial investigation to develop friendahip with overseas Pakistanis and later ransack their houses along with accomplices.

Further investigation is underway from them.

