Gang busted; four dacoits arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested four dacoits including a ringleader besides recovering three snatched motorcycles, cash Rs 100,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport Police arrested four accused namely Khalid alias Koyla, ringleader, Amir, Farrukh and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals.

The accused are being sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.