UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Four Dacoits Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Gang busted; four dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested four dacoits including a ringleader besides recovering three snatched motorcycles, cash Rs 100,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport Police arrested four accused namely Khalid alias Koyla, ringleader, Amir, Farrukh and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Airport Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals.

The accused are being sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

1 hour ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

1 hour ago
 Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

3 hours ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.