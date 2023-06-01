UrduPoint.com

Gang Busted; Four Dacoits Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested four dacoits including ringleader besides recovering Rs 150,000 cash, two motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad Police arrested four accused namely Tayyab, ringleader, Abdul Basit, Attiq and Fayyaz, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals.

The accused are being sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

