Gang Busted; Four Dacoits Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested four dacoits including ringleader besides recovering Rs 400,000 cash, three motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad Police arrested four accused namely Numan alias Noma, ringleader, Amjad, Arman and Inam, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals.

The accused are being sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

