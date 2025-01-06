Open Menu

Gang Busted In Layyah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Gang busted in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Police dismantled a gang involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen goods worth Rs865,000 in Layyah.

According to police, the arrested accused were identified as Safdar, Qaiser Iqbal and Abid Hussain.

The action was launched under supervision of SHO Hassan Sultan. The SHO said the recovered goods would be returned to the rightful owners after completing legal formalities.

DPO Layyah Mohammed Ali Wasim said that police was committed to safeguarding properties and lives of the common man.

Related Topics

Police Man Criminals

Recent Stories

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

47 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

23 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

29 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan