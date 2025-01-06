Gang busted in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Police dismantled a gang involved in criminal activities and recovered stolen goods worth Rs865,000 in Layyah.

According to police, the arrested accused were identified as Safdar, Qaiser Iqbal and Abid Hussain.

The action was launched under supervision of SHO Hassan Sultan. The SHO said the recovered goods would be returned to the rightful owners after completing legal formalities.

DPO Layyah Mohammed Ali Wasim said that police was committed to safeguarding properties and lives of the common man.